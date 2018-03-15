Former New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins will sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Seferian-Jenkins, 25, will receive a two-year deal worth $10 million, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by NFL Network.

The former University of Washington star visited with the Seahawks on Wednesday but left Seattle without a deal.

The Jaguars didn't get much production out of their tight ends last season. Jacksonville tight ends combined to catch a league-low 43 passes and the position was targeted the third-fewest times in the league (79). Marcedes Lewis led the Jaguars with five touchdown catches, but three of those came in a 44-7 rout of Baltimore in Week 3.

Finding a pass-catching tight end was one of the team's offseason priorities and they signed Niles Paul to a two-year contract on Thursday. Seferian-Jenkins is coming off the best season of his career (50 catches, 357 yards, three TDs) and should immediately become the team's top tight end in the passing game.

Seferian-Jenkins resurrected his career with the Jets after being cut by the Buccaneers following a September 2016 arrest for drunken driving. The incident produced an embarrassing dashcam video in which he made crude remarks while sitting in the backseat of a police cruiser.

Ultimately, he was suspended by the NFL for the first two games of 2017 season.

The Jets took a chance, claiming Seferian-Jenkins on waivers. After a nondescript 2016, he acknowledged a drinking problem and lost 30 pounds during the offseason. In a May 2017 interview with ESPN, he went public with his battle, revealing he had spent time in rehab.

Seferian-Jenkins carried the momentum into the season and was one of the bright spots for the Jets. Oddly, the 6-foot-6 tight end wasn't effective in the red zone, managing only four catches (three for touchdowns). He faded over the final five games (only 11 catches), probably hurting his value as a free agent.

