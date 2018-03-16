Adam Schefter reports that Michael Crabtree was released by the Raiders after the team was able to sign former Packer Jordy Nelson. (1:31)

Raiders wanted Nelson so badly 'they wouldn't let him out of building' (1:31)

Thursday was the second day of NFL free agency. It felt like the 10th, mostly because the first day felt like the ninth -- on account of the wild negotiating period feeling like Days 1-8.

So already, it's time to reset the market and understand what's left. Roughly two-thirds of our top 100 free agents had agreed to contracts as of Thursday evening. Another 19 players had been involved in more than a dozen trades, with more potentially on the way.

Let's dig in, starting with the best available players.

Quick links: Barnwell's grades | Schefter's news | Signings by team

Best of the rest

Here are the 10 highest-ranked free agents from our top 100 who are still on the market. Note that ages are heading into the 2018 season:

Ndamukong Suh, DT

Rank: 6 | Age: 31

The New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks are among the teams interested.

Sheldon Richardson, DL

Rank: 7 | Age: 27

He spent Thursday visiting the Minnesota Vikings, who have an opening at their 3-technique defensive tackle.

Tyrann Mathieu, DB

Rank: 8 | Age: 26

After refusing a pay cut from the Arizona Cardinals, Mathieu is looking for a team willing to take on a talented but injury-prone playmaker who is still only 25.

Kyle Fuller, CB

Rank: 18 | Age: 26

It's no surprise to see an undeveloped market for Fuller after the Bears made him a transition player, giving them the right to match any offers he might get.

Eric Reid, S

Rank: 20 | Age: 26

If Reid has drawn significant interest, it hasn't been reported -- a suspicious development given his prominent role in player protests the past two seasons. He tweeted Thursday night that teams would be wrong to lowball him "not because of my skill set but because I've protested systemic oppression."

Ryan Jensen, C

Rank: 27 | Age: 27

Among teams interested are the Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jeremy Maclin, WR

Rank: 29 | Age: 30

Maclin has many fans throughout the NFL and still can contribute in the right offense.

Michael Crabtree, WR

Rank: 30 | Age: 30

The Oakland Raiders didn't have a use for Crabtree in their new West Coast scheme, but the Baltimore Ravens are quite interested in a player who has scored 25 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

Terrelle Pryor Sr., WR

Rank: 31 | Age: 29

Pryor has had trouble finding significant offers after an injury-shortened 2017, but he remains a fountain of potential.

Justin Pugh, OL

Rank: 33 | Age: 28

Pugh has visited the Cardinals amid reports of interest on both sides.

Honorable mention:

The new benchmark

NFL contracts can be compared in a variety of ways, but the simplest way is to measure by the annual average of the deal. The key number to remember from the early stages of the 2018 market is $28 million.

That's the record set in Kirk Cousins' three-year, $84 million agreement with the Minnesota Vikings, and it's what agents will seek to surpass in the coming months and year. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, both of whom are due for new contracts soon, are prime candidates to do it.

For now, here's the hierarchy in the entirely irrelevant (except to owners and agents) world of NFL contract benchmarks:

1. Kirk Cousins ($28 million)

2. Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5 million)

3. Matthew Stafford ($27 million)

4. Drew Brees ($25 million)

5. Derek Carr ($24.969 million)

What free agency has told us about QB draft

A total of 11 prominent quarterbacks have changed teams, some to start and others to serve as backups. When the music stopped, it was possible to deduce the teams that will enter the draft in the quarterback market. They include:

A team could do worse than Tyrod Taylor, whom the Browns acquired via trade. But it's almost impossible to imagine the Browns passing on a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick.

Editor's Picks NFL quarterback dominoes: Teams that still need to draft (or buy) Here are five quarterback situations that still appear the most questionable, and which teams might be looking to take a QB early in the draft.

Ranking the QBs who won 2018 free agency With the major 2018 NFL offseason QB movement having run its course even before free agency officially began Wednesday, we consider which passers around the league stand to benefit from the initial wave of roster activity. Three stand out in particular. 1 Related

Free agent Case Keenum signed a two-year contract, a day after Broncos general manager John Elway attended the pro day of Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield. Elway, who has the No. 5 overall pick, is still looking.

Yes, the Jets re-signed Josh McCown and added Teddy Bridgewater to a roster that includes Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg. But if you have four quarterbacks, you have none. Only the unlikely acquisition of Kirk Cousins would have kept the Jets out of the draft market.

The Cardinals are trying to sign oft-injured Sam Bradford and oft-intercepted Mike Glennon. They might need to maneuver up from their current spot at No. 15, but the need remains.

Trading Taylor to the Browns, and signing former Bengals backup AJ McCarron, suggests the Bills are planning a big move up to the top of the draft. They own the No. 12 and No. 22 picks.

Read more on the quarterback dominoes from Dan Graziano here.