New Titans running back Dion Lewis is overwhelmed with emotion during his introduction, holding back tears as he talks about all those that believed in him. (1:11)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- On one of the best days of his life, Dion Lewis was overcome with reflection, appreciation and emotion.

The new Tennessee Titans running back nearly broke down in tears three times as he tried to explain how overcoming obstacles in his life and NFL career made this day more special.

"It's good to have people believe in you," Lewis said while holding back tears. "I am going to continue to work hard and proving people wrong who ever doubted me, called me too little, not fast enough, not strong enough. So, I just use all that as motivation. This is just the beginning for me."

Lewis' journey is a rare one, especially for a running back. He's on his fifth team. He has been cut by multiple teams, traded, missed multiple seasons due to injury and even was out of football for a year, all since entering the league in 2011.

Thursday, he officially signed a four-year, $20 million (potentially $24 million after incentives) deal with the Titans that makes him one of the top-10 paid running backs in the NFL.

It all seemed to hit Lewis when speaking to the media Thursday just how winding his journey has been. His family sat in the back of the room watching.

"Nobody's ever wanted me, and that's why I am the person I am today," Lewis said. "The way I work, that's who I am (from) being doubted your whole life, and using that. I would never be bitter for not getting the chance from anybody, but they going to feel that pain when they see the success that I have."

Lewis earned his payday after a career year with the New England Patriots in which he played in 16 games for the first time in his career and gained 1,110 total yards while scoring nine touchdowns. He was an explosive weapon in the passing and running games, an element that made him appealing for the Titans as they saw a dynamic complement to bruising back Derrick Henry.

Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur has already shared some plans with Lewis about how he intends to get the ball to both him and Henry a bunch in 2018. Lewis also noted that he and Henry have completely different styles and he believes they'll do damage together by keeping defenses on their toes.

So, while Lewis was thankful for his time in New England, he believes he'll have his best years in Tennessee.

"I just wanted to be a place where I felt comfortable and felt wanted. That's what I felt here so," Lewis said, before having to contain his emotions once again. "I'm going to work to make this situation right."

"It could all be gone like this," said Lewis, snapping his fingers. "Like 2014, I was at home."