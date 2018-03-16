Former Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson has agreed to a three-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks that is worth up to $14 million, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Year 1 of the deal is "fully guaranteed," the source said.

Tight end Ed Dickson had 30 receptions for 437 yards and a touchdown with the Panthers in 2017. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Dickson fills a need for the Seahawks, who lost tight end Jimmy Graham in free agency to the Green Bay Packers.

Dickson, 30, was used primarily as a blocker in two-tight end sets during his first three seasons with the Panthers, but that changed in 2017 after three-time Pro Bowl selection Greg Olsen suffered a broken foot in Week 2 and missed nine games.

Dickson finished the season with 30 receptions for 437 yards and a touchdown, including a career-best 175 yards on five catches in a Week 5 win against the Detroit Lions. In his first three seasons with the Panthers, he totaled 37 catches for 370 yards and 4 touchdowns.

He came to Carolina on a one-year deal in 2014 after four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He then was signed to a three-year, $6.8 million extension before the Panthers' Super Bowl run in 2015.

ESPN's David Newton contributed to this report.