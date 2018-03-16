The New Orleans Saints have agreed to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million with defensive end Alex Okafor, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

NFL Network first reported the agreement.

Okafor, 27, was having a great debut season with the Saints in 2017 before suffering a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 11.

The 6-foot-4, 261-pounder had finally found a great fit as an every-down player for the Saints after he had played mostly a rotational pass-rush role during his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. And the Saints finally found the every-down defensive end they needed across from All-Pro Cameron Jordan after signing Okafor to a one-year, $2 million deal.

Okafor started all 10 games he played for the Saints and played nearly 80 percent of their defensive snaps, tallying 4.5 sacks, 9 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, 43 tackles and 4 passes defended. He was excellent as both a pass-rusher and run-stopper while playing both inside and outside in different formations.

He was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Texas in 2013, and he had eight sacks in 2014. But his time in Arizona was derailed by a series of nagging biceps and toe injuries. He has 18 sacks in 52 career games.