Free-agent wide receiver Ryan Grant, whose four-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens was nullified Thursday, is flying to Indianapolis to meet with the Colts, his agent Rocky Arceneaux told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Said Arceneaux: "If there were a game tomorrow, Ryan would be able to play."

Arceneaux said that Grant has been working out, running routes and his ankle was cleared after a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson and is not an issue.

Grant, who has never missed a game in his four-year NFL career, suffered an ankle injury in the regular-season finale for the Washington Redskins.

He had agreed on a four-year, $29 million deal with the Ravens before the deal was voided because of a failed physical.

"To me, that's not a football decision," said Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, who was aware that Grant was recovering from an ankle injury. "That's a medical decision that I have no control over."

The 27-year-old Grant caught 84 passes for 985 yards and six touchdowns during his four seasons with the Redskins.

