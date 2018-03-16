        <
          Agent: WR Ryan Grant cleared from injury, visiting Colts

          12:47 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Free-agent wide receiver Ryan Grant, whose four-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens was nullified Thursday, is flying to Indianapolis to meet with the Colts, his agent Rocky Arceneaux told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

          Said Arceneaux: "If there were a game tomorrow, Ryan would be able to play."

          Arceneaux said that Grant has been working out, running routes and his ankle was cleared after a second opinion from Dr. Robert Anderson and is not an issue.

          Grant, who has never missed a game in his four-year NFL career, suffered an ankle injury in the regular-season finale for the Washington Redskins.

          He had agreed on a four-year, $29 million deal with the Ravens before the deal was voided because of a failed physical.

          "To me, that's not a football decision," said Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, who was aware that Grant was recovering from an ankle injury. "That's a medical decision that I have no control over."

          The 27-year-old Grant caught 84 passes for 985 yards and six touchdowns during his four seasons with the Redskins.

          ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.

