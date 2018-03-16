In his first extensive interview since being released from prison in October, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson told The Buffalo News this week that he is worried he might have chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease.

"I get concerned," Simpson told the newspaper from his home in Las Vegas. "I do recognize that it probably affects you in short-term memory more than long-term. I know with me, I have days I can't find words. I literally cannot find words or the name of somebody I know. That gets a little scary. Those days happen when I'm tired."

Simpson, 70, played 11 seasons in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills (1969-77) and San Francisco 49ers (1978-79). He told The Buffalo News he can remember two concussions suffered during his career.

CTE can only be diagnosed during an autopsy.

"I feel all right," he told the newspaper. "But I have days when I can't ... I lose words, and I can't come up with a simple word. I can't remember a phone number, so forget that."

Simpson was acquitted in 1995 for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman. Simpson was sentenced to prison in 2008 for armed robbery and kidnapping after entering a Las Vegas hotel room to recover stolen memorabilia items.

While spending nine years in a Nevada prison, Simpson managed four fantasy football teams and ran a fantasy league among inmates.

"When I first got to Lovelock [Correctional Center], there was one, maybe two fantasy leagues," he said. "When I left, if there were a thousand guys on the yard, 910 were in fantasy leagues."

Simpson lamented missing the funerals of boxer Muhammad Ali and pop star Michael Jackson, among others, while in prison.

He also offered commentary on former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel during the national anthem in 2016, saying he believed it was a "mistake" for Kaepernick to continue his protests.

"I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag," Simpson told The Buffalo News. "I grew up at a time when deacons were in the KKK. I don't disrespect the Bible because of those guys. The flag shouldn't be disrespected because of what cops do. The flag represents what we want America to be."

Added Simpson: "When he did it the first time. I thought, 'Well, you took a gamble, and I give you credit.' But it was him continuing to do it where he made the biggest mistake. I'm a firm believer of doing what you think is right, but I would always stand for the flag."

Simpson wore a LeSean McCoy jersey and watched Buffalo's playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in January among Bills fans at a Las Vegas bar. As soon as Nevada plans to allow him to travel, Simpson wants to attend a Bills game at New Era Field.

The Bills would not be expected to officially host Simpson at the game, although he remains on the team's wall of fame and his No. 32 jersey -- while not officially retired by the team -- has not been reissued.