The Philadelphia Eagles have released defensive end Vinny Curry on Friday in a move that will provide $5 million in salary-cap relief.
Curry, 29, was set to make a base salary of $9 million in 2018. The Eagles attempted to restructure his contract in an attempt to keep him but were unable to come to an agreement. Trade options were also explored before his release.
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 16, 2018
Curry thanked Eagles fans in an Instagram post Friday.
Who would've thought a small town boy from Neptune, NJ who grew up an Eagles fan, would've been drafted to his favorite team and win his and the teams first Super Bowl Championship! All Gods Plan! Philadelphia, Thank You! Thank you fans for opening your arms and taking me in as one of your own! This has been a dream come true for me to have the ability to play for my dream team and bring the Lombardi trophy home to you all! Thank you to the entire Eagles organization, coaching staff and my teammates, MY BROTHERS! UNDERDOGS! Without you guys, none of this would've been possible! I love you all from the bottom of my heart! I am humbled by this opportunity and can't be more proud to call myself an Eagle for life! This experience has been one hell of a ride! I can't wait to see what the future now holds for me. Thank You Philly!
The loss of Curry is offset at least in part by the addition of Michael Bennett, who was acquired from the Seattle Seahawks along with a seventh-round pick for a fifth-rounder and wide receiver Marcus Johnson. He joins a defensive end rotation that currently includes Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett and Chris Long.
The Eagles signed Curry to a five-year, $46 million in 2016. He started for the Super Bowl-champion Eagles last season and paced the teams with 41 quarterback hurries but finished the season with just three sacks.
Curry, a second-round pick by the Eagles in 2012, has 22 career sacks over seven NFL seasons.