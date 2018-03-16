The No. 1 defense in the NFL got a major upgrade on Friday as the addition of former Pro Bowl tackle Sheldon Richardson provides the Minnesota Vikings with an immediate boost at the 3-technique spot, which was a priority entering free agency.

Editor's Picks Panthers nullify Breeland deal after physical Bashaud Breeland says a cut to the heel on his left foot led to a failed physical, nullifying his three-year, $24 million contract with the Panthers.

NFL free-agency reset: Best remaining players, teams still in the QB market, more Who are the high-end players still on the market? Here are the top 10, plus more on the new benchmark set for contracts and teams that still will be looking to draft quarterbacks in April. 1 Related

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Richardson signed a one-year contract.

When Tom Johnson and Shamar Stephen hit the open market on Wednesday afternoon, only 58 snaps from last year remained on the roster at the second defensive tackle spot. Finding a sturdier option to plug in next to nose tackle Linval Joseph to help aid the Vikings rotation with their pass rush was a priority they were able to fill with Richardson, who previously played with the Seahawks and Jets.

Richardson is the second Pro Bowler the Vikings have signed in as many days after Kirk Cousins inked his contract on Thursday. Minnesota starting front four in 2018 could yield Danielle Hunter, Linval Joseph, Sheldon Richardson and Everson Griffen.

Acquiring Richardson in Week 1 of free agency will allow the Vikings to use their first-round draft pick elsewhere, namely in search for an offensive lineman.

The Vikings were confident that they were in good position with Richardson once he arrived in Minneapolis on Thursday. The defensive tackle dined with Cousins and Vikings brass and spent the rest of the day touring the new team headquarters in Eagan.

A move the Vikings made Thursday night aided their ability to sign the sixth-year tackle. Minnesota restructured the contract of veteran running back Latavius Murray so his $5.15 salary wouldn't become guaranteed on Friday.

Seattle acquired Richardson in a trade with the Jets right before the start of the 2017 season, sending receiver Jermaine Kearse to New York in addition to a second-round pick in 2018 (the teams also swapped 2018 seventh-round picks).

He started 15 games for Seattle, missing one with an injury, and was more impactful than his lone sack might suggest. Richardson, who turns 28 in November, had a hand in three of the biggest defensive plays of Seattle's season -- an interception and a fumble recovery in a win over the Los Angeles Rams in October, and a strip of Carson Wentz to save a touchdown against the Eagles in December.

By the end of the season, coaches were noting how Richardson was adjusting well to Seattle's 4-3 defense, which he admitted had taken some time after playing in a 3-4 during his first four seasons, and Richardson expressed his desire to return to the Seahawks.

Seattle made the trade for Richardson after learning that defensive tackle Malik McDowell, the team's top draft pick in 2017, was unlikely to be available during his rookie season and possibly beyond after suffering a severe concussion in a summer ATV accident.

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.