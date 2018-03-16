TEMPE, Ariz. -- New Arizona Cardinals quarterback Sam Bradford said Friday his left knee has continued to improve since it was scoped in early November.

During his introductory press conference with the Cardinals, Bradford said his oft-injured knee "feels good."

"It's continued to get better," Bradford said. "Obviously, throughout this offseason and moving forward, it'll kind of still be a process and there'll be some things to continue to work on, continue to get better, but as of right now, it feels good."

The Cardinals were pleased enough with the status of Bradford's knee to clear him after a physical and sign him to a two-year contract that was announced Friday. Bradford, who's torn his left ACL twice, aggravated the knee in Week 1 last season with the Minnesota Vikings. He missed the next three weeks and returned in Week 5 but was pulled before halftime. Bradford missed the rest of the season, ending it on injured reserve, and he had his left knee scoped by renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews in early November.

He was healthy enough to dress as Case Keenum's backup for the playoffs but didn't see the field.

At the NFL scouting combine in February, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called Bradford's knee "degenerative."

On Friday, Bradford said he didn't know what that meant but said there's definitely an issue with his knee.

"I mean, look, obviously there's some wear and tear on my knee," Bradford said. "I've been through a lot with it. All I can tell you is how I feel right now and really kind of where it's gone since I had the procedure since November, and it's done nothing but get better.

"And I feel good at the moment. That's really all I can tell you about it right now."

Bradford said Friday that last year's injury was "definitely the hardest" of his career. It also caused him to doubt his playing future.

"After not being able to play last year, there was a time last year where I was just uncertain if I was going to be able to play again or if I was going to have the opportunity to play again," Bradford said.

Bradford said other teams besides ̄the Cardinals expressed interest in signing the 2010 No. 1 pick, but Bradford wasn't sure what to expect when he hit the open market in free agency. The Cardinals signed Bradford to a two-year deal that reportedly was worth $20 million a season with $15 million guaranteed.

"To be given that opportunity, I'm going to make the most of it," he said. "I'm excited. Being able to suit up in those playoff games and to not be able to play, just to be a part of it again, it was exciting.

"But I knew I wanted to play again, so to have that opportunity here in Arizona with such a great organization that has so much history, I don't think I could ask for a better situation than I have here."