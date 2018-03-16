Former Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin and the Oakland Raiders have reached agreement on a one-year, $6.5 million deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Melvin fills a big need for the Raiders, who released cornerbacks Sean Smith and David Amerson this offseason and lost cornerback T.J. Carrie to the Cleveland Browns in free agency.

Melvin, 28, went from being projected as the Indianapolis Colts' third cornerback at the start of training camp last season to replacing Vontae Davis as the team's No. 1 cornerback.

He started 10 games before suffering a season-ending hand injury against Tennessee in Week 12.

Melvin's aggressive style allowed former coach Chuck Pagano to shift from having left-right defensive assignments at cornerback to having Melvin shadow the opposing team's best receiver.

Melvin, who has played at least 10 games in a season only twice in his five years in the NFL, had 3 interceptions and 13 passes defended last season.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.