OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens reached a three-year agreement with Michael Crabtree on Friday.

Terms weren't disclosed, but Crabtree received a three-year, $21 million deal, including $15 million in the first two years and $11 million guaranteed ($7 million signing bonus), a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal could be worth up to $20 million in the first two years.

"Michael has played very well against the Ravens, so we know firsthand the attributes he brings to the game. He is a smart, tough, physical receiver who battles for the ball. We like his temperament and believe he is a good fit for our football team, on and off the field," general manager Ozzie Newsome said in a statement.

It's a move that completed a Super Bowl reunion and helped fill a sudden void for a possession receiver.

Crabtree returned to the Ravens facility late Friday to sign the deal. He comes to Baltimore five years after his controversial finish in Super Bowl XLVII, where, as a member of the San Francisco 49ers, he didn't get a chance to make a catch on a fourth-and-goal pass in the end zone.

On what turned out to be the 49ers' last play in a 34-31 loss to the Ravens, Crabtree believes he was interfered with by cornerback Jimmy Smith, but the penalty was never called.

"It was definitely something to remember," Crabtree said after signing his three-year deal Friday with Baltimore. "It's still a little different but I feel that I'm at home. The Super Bowl left me with a lot of memories -- mostly bad memories. It was a battle out there and the best team won. I'm excited to put this purple on."

Crabtree is taking over the possession receiver role that Baltimore had once envisioned for Ryan Grant. But Grant failed a physical Thursday, and the Ravens set up a visit with Crabtree, who had just been released by the Oakland Raiders.

"As soon as I got released, the first call was the Ravens and I was on the first flight. We got it done," he said.

Crabtree becomes the pivotal addition in the team's revamping of the wide receiver position. The No. 10 overall pick of the 2009 draft, Crabtree has the 10th-most catches (579) since he entered the league.

Crabtree, who is 30, feels age doesn't determine a player's drive.

"I feel like I'm in my prime right now and I'm ready to go," he said. "I feel young. I feel like I'm still 25."

Known for his excellent route-running, Crabtree is an impact playmaker in the red zone. His 25 touchdowns over the past three seasons ranks fifth in the NFL.

The Ravens are looking to improve their receivers for quarterback Joe Flacco after ranking No. 29 in passing last season. In addition to striking a deal with Crabtree, Baltimore signed deep threat John Brown and will likely take a wide receiver in the first two rounds for the first time in four years.

Crabtree's favorite team growing up was the Ravens, even though the wide receiver grew up in the Dallas area.

"It was that uniform and that hard-nosed defense," Crabtree said. "I was always a tough kid growing up. I played safety, [and] I thought I was Ed Reed at times."