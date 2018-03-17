Free-agent wide receiver Jaron Brown, who is coming off a career season, has agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Brown, 28, returned from a torn ACL injury in 2016 to catch 31 passes for 477 yards and four touchdowns for the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 -- all career highs.

The NFL Network was first to report the agreement.

The Seahawks reinforced a position of some need following Paul Richardson's departure in free agency. Brown, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and is considered to have good speed at that size, could push 2017 third-round pick Amara Darboh for the No. 3 role behind Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett.

Brown, who was undrafted, set his career high for yards in a game with 105 in Week 4 last season. He started eight of the 16 games he played in 2017.

In five seasons with the Cardinals, Brown has caught 86 passes for 1,177 yards and nine touchdowns.

