Running back Danny Woodhead, who was released by the Baltimore Ravens after one injury-filled season in which he never became a factor, announced his retirement in a social media post late Friday night.

"It's been a wild ride and feel so blessed," Woodhead wrote in an Instagram post. "... But now it's time to say goodbye to the game I love."

Woodhead scored 32 career touchdowns (15 rushing, 17 receiving) and had 4,936 total yards (2,238 rushing, 2,698 receiving) over his nine NFL seasons with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers and the Ravens.

The 33-year-old veteran managed 200 yards receiving and 56 yards rushing in eight games last season for the Ravens, who never really figured out how to properly use him. Part of that problem traces back to the hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for most of the first half of the season.

The Ravens thought so highly of Woodhead that they made him their first free-agent addition on offense last offseason, signing him to a three-year, $8.8 million deal.

On his first drive with Baltimore, he caught three passes for 33 yards (including a one-handed reception) and ran once for four yards. That's when he aggravated a hamstring injury and was eventually placed on injured reserve. He didn't return until Nov. 19.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.