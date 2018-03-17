Running back Danny Woodhead, who was released by the Baltimore Ravens after one injury-filled season in which he never became a factor, announced his retirement in a social media post late Friday night.
"It's been a wild ride and feel so blessed," Woodhead wrote in an Instagram post. "... But now it's time to say goodbye to the game I love."
10 years! Wow, God had crazy plans for a small little kid from North Platte, NE! It's been a wild ride and feel so blessed He allowed me to do what I loved for so long. But now it's time to say goodbye to the game I love. First, I want to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! Without Him my career wouldn't have been possible. He blessed me with the gifts and He paved the way. All I had to do was follow His plans for my life, and His plans were crazy awesome! Next, I want to thank my wife who has been by my side since freshman year of high school. She has been a rock through all the ups and downs. Sis, Willy, Mae Mae, and Hopie your daddy is going to be home a ton more and I can't wait! Thanks to my Dad and Mom for always supporting me and showing me that God is first, then everything else will fall into place. Ben, Joel, and Anna thanks for preparing me for the NFL in our backyard games growing up. The dreaded in-laws Steve and Suzie for always being there for me. Chris Gittings (agent) you're the best and thankful your my brother/uncle! Thank you Jets, Patriots, Chargers, and Ravens! Thanks to all my head coaches (Bob Zohner, Brad Smith, Bill O'Boyle, Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, Bill Belichick, Mike McCoy, and John Harbaugh) who believed in me! To my rbs coaches (coach skiles, coach reiners, Jimmy Raye, A Lynn, Ivan, Ollie, Ridge, and Thomas) thanks for putting up with me. Thanks to all my teammates from high school till now. Without you guys I never would've become who I was as a player. To all my olinemen, you guys deserve the credit for anything that I received credit for. I thank you for helping make my career. To all the trainers, team docs, strength coaches, chiropractors, massage therapists, physical therapists, body gurus thanks for making sure I was on the field. To all the people who made my life easier at the facility (ops, pr, equipment staff, cafe workers, custodians) thanks and your work doesn't go unnoticed. And how could i forget all my fans?! You're the best and have always felt the love and support! I'm sure I've forgotten a few but know that I'm thankful for everything everyone has done on my journey.
Woodhead scored 32 career touchdowns (15 rushing, 17 receiving) and had 4,936 total yards (2,238 rushing, 2,698 receiving) over his nine NFL seasons with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers and the Ravens.
The 33-year-old veteran managed 200 yards receiving and 56 yards rushing in eight games last season for the Ravens, who never really figured out how to properly use him. Part of that problem traces back to the hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for most of the first half of the season.
The Ravens thought so highly of Woodhead that they made him their first free-agent addition on offense last offseason, signing him to a three-year, $8.8 million deal.
On his first drive with Baltimore, he caught three passes for 33 yards (including a one-handed reception) and ran once for four yards. That's when he aggravated a hamstring injury and was eventually placed on injured reserve. He didn't return until Nov. 19.
