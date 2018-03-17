The Dallas Cowboys have informed cornerback Orlando Scandrick he will be released, a source told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Scandrick had requested his release from the team.

At the end of last season, Scandrick thought his time with the Cowboys was coming to an end, with the team using rookies Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis at outside cornerback, and safety Xavier Woods in the slot, as he dealt with a back injury. The Cowboys also intend to move Byron Jones back to cornerback in 2018 after he started the past two seasons at safety.

Orlando Scandrick had eight interceptions during his nine-year career in Dallas. AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

Scandrick, 31, is signed through 2019 with base salaries of $3 million and $4 million. If the Cowboys release or trade him, they would save $1.4 million against the salary cap.

Scandrick joined the Cowboys as a fifth-round pick in 2008 and outperformed their first-round pick from that year, Mike Jenkins. He served as a slot corner his first five years, becoming one of the best interior defenders in the league. He moved into a full starting role in 2013. Injuries took their toll in recent years, with the most severe a knee injury that cost him the 2015 season.

At last year's draft, the Cowboys and New Orleans Saints talked about a deal involving Scandrick and safety Kenny Vaccaro, but neither team pulled the trigger. The Saints continue to have a need for a cornerback and could go after Scandrick again.

ESPN's Todd Archer contributed to this report.