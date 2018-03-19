Biggest remaining need for all 32 NFL teams

The Patriots have a huge hole on Tom Brady's blind side after Nate Solder got a massive deal from the Giants. The Packers tried, and failed, to snag a cornerback from their division rivals. The Colts need ... almost everything.

NFL Nation reporters assess the biggest remaining need for all 32 teams after a wild first week of free agency.

AFC East | AFC North| AFC South | AFC West

NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West

AFC EAST

Biggest need: Middle linebacker

Preston Brown, who has started every game the past three seasons and played almost every snap, signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. The Bills do not have an obvious replacement for Brown on their roster and might need to find a player to wear the radio-equipped helmet to run their defense. -- Mike Rodak

Editor's Picks Who really got the best NFL free-agent deals? Let's go behind the numbers Trumaine Johnson played the franchise-tag game just as well as Kirk Cousins did, but not every big contract is what it seems. Here's what we learned after a closer look at the biggest contracts.

Barnwell's NFL free-agency and trade grades: Patriots acquire Cordarrelle Patterson New England has a new kick returner. Plus: Sheldon Richardson to the Vikings. Dontari Poe to the Panthers. And Kirk Cousins to the Vikings. Bill Barnwell evaluates every big move of the offseason.

10 NFL free agents who landed in perfect spots Jimmy Graham can be a red zone monster for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Here's who else signed with an ideal team this offseason. 2 Related

Biggest need: Skill position

Pick a skill position, any skill position. They're on the hunt for help at wide receiver, running back -- DeMarco Murray was poised for a visit as the weekend drew to a close and the team had been in contact with Damien Williams -- and tight end. They did add two wide receivers in free agency, but they'll still take a look at what's available there even as they search for help for Kenyan Drake. The Dolphins would also like to find a backup for Ryan Tannehill, but they're most likely to seek that in the draft at this point. -- Jeff Legwold

Biggest need: Left tackle

Retaining starting left tackle Nate Solder was a high priority but the Giants obliterated the top of the market by offering Solder a deal averaging $15 million per season, which was too rich for the Patriots. So that leaves a big hole in the spot that protects Tom Brady's blindside. There are no sure-fire answers in free agency, although bringing back LaAdrian Waddle, one of their backups in 2017, is still a possibility. -- Mike Reiss

Biggest need: Defensive end

The Jets have yet to replace Muhammad Wilkerson, a salary-cap casualty. They have only two starting-caliber linemen under contract, Steve McLendon and Leonard Williams, the other end. They made a bid for DaQuan Jones, but he returned to the Titans. They have to find a stopgap in free agency because their draft is thinner, having traded two 2018 picks to the Colts to move up in Round 1. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Biggest need: Pass-catching tight end

Pass-catching tight end has to be a priority because Joe Flacco loves throwing to tight ends. His 425 completions to tight ends over the past five years rank as the third-most in the NFL. Benjamin Watson, the Ravens' leading pass-catcher last season, is a free agent who might ultimately retire. The other tight ends on the roster, Maxx Williams and Nick Boyler, are better blockers than receivers. Eric Ebron is the top available tight end in free agency, but he's drawing a lot of interest around the league. -- Jamison Hensley

Biggest need: Center

The Bengals fixed their hole at left tackle after trading for Cordy Glenn, but they still have holes up and down the offensive line. Essentially every spot except left guard is up for grabs, and center Russell Bodine remains a free agent. Right tackle Jake Fisher ended his season early last year due to a heart issue, and his spot isn't a lock either, but center remains one of the bigger needs at this point. -- Katherine Terrell

Biggest need: Wide receiver

The Browns added Jarvis Landry via trade, but they still could use another receiver to complement Landry and Josh Gordon. Corey Coleman's two disappointing seasons give a little impetus to the need to strengthen the position. -- Pat McManamon

Biggest need: Safety

The signing of Jon Bostic gives the Steelers a stopgap starter at inside linebacker -- potentially while a high draft pick develops -- but the safety spot opposite Sean Davis remains unresolved. The Steelers may keep it that way because of limited cap space ($6.5 million before the Bostic signing). Veteran J.J. Wilcox, acquired in September via trade from Tampa Bay, should have the chance to compete for the job. Still, a slow safety market has left plenty of serviceable players available. Pittsburgh might be tempted at the right price. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

Biggest need: Left tackle

The Texans added three offensive linemen during free agency but have yet to address the hole at left tackle. Houston started five left tackles last season and missed out on Nate Solder, who signed a massive contract with the Giants. Houston doesn't have a suitable option currently on the roster who they can trust to protect Deshaun Watson in 2018. -- Sarah Barshop

Biggest need: Many choices

Take your choice: Pass rusher, receiver, linebacker, cornerback, right tackle, left and right guard. Free agency is nearly a week old and there are numerous holes that need to be filled. The Colts have signed only one player, defensive lineman Denico Autry, so far in free agency. The lone highlight for them has been trading the No. 3 overall pick to the New York Jets for the No. 6 pick, two additional second-round picks in next month's draft and a second-round pick in next year's draft. The lack of movement by the Colts in free agency thus far isn't surprising. Chris Ballard, despite having more than $70 million in cap space, was clear in saying he didn't plan to be a big player on the free-agent market. He wants to build his roster through the draft. -- Mike Wells

Biggest need: Backup quarterback

The Jaguars still have only one quarterback on the roster. Though GM Dave Caldwell said it doesn't necessarily have to be a veteran backing up Blake Bortles, that makes more sense considering the rest of the roster is in place for a Super Bowl run. That list of remaining QBs isn't great but they still would be a better option than turning the season over to a rookie if Bortles were to get hurt. -- Mike DiRocco

Biggest need: Linebacker

The Titans' biggest remaining needs are finding a young outside linebacker to provide much-needed explosive pass rush. Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan are solid players, but they're both pushing or over 30 with no pipeline behind them. Tennessee also needs a three-down inside linebacker to replace Avery Williamson, who left to join the Jets in free agency. The Titans will likely address both areas in the early and middle rounds of the draft. -- Cameron Wolfe

AFC WEST

Biggest need: Right tackle

There aren't many left to choose from and the draft isn't all that deep at tackle, especially if a team wants immediate help, but the Broncos need to come away with someone who could compete for the right tackle spot. Menelik Watson, who has never played more than 12 games in a season and missed nine last year with injuries, would likely be the starter once again if the Broncos can't reel in a free agent in the weeks to come. But Watson may be more reliable in a swing tackle, backup role if he can't stay on the field. But to do that, the Broncos have to find a player good enough to start at right tackle and protect their $36 million investment in quarterback Case Keenum. -- Jeff Legwold

Biggest need: Nose tackle

Last year's starter, Bennie Logan, is an unrestricted free agent. The Chiefs have nobody capable of adequately replacing him on an every-down basis. -- Adam Teicher

Biggest need: Linebacker

The Chargers had one of the worst run defenses in the league last season, but through the first week of free agency they have not signed an outside free agent on the defensive side of the football. The Bolts likely will look to the draft to add a couple defensive playmakers, but also could address that deficiency on the roster in the second wave of free agency. -- Eric D. Williams

Biggest need: Middle linebacker

The Raiders have been balanced thus far in free agency, with five of their announced 12 signings coming on offense, five on defense and two on special teams. Still, there is a Black Hole (pun intended) at middle linebacker. Sure, signee Tahir Whitehead could play the Mike, as he did before moving to the outside in Detroit last year. But NaVorro Bowman being re-signed makes the most sense, and allows Whitehead to stay outside and Bruce Irvin to pin his ears back and rush the quarterback, as Jon Gruden said he'd like to see Irvin do. Bowman solidified the defense after coming over in October so imagine how much more locked in he would be with a full offseason with new defensive coordinator Paul Guenther. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Biggest need: Linebacker

The Cowboys lost Anthony Hitchens to the Kansas City Chiefs on the first day of free agency, so they would like to add a capable veteran who can play multiple spots, but they could use the draft to find a Day 1 starter at middle linebacker to either fill Hitchens' spot or split time with Jaylon Smith. The Cowboys are the only team not to sign a player since free agency began, but that should change this week with offensive linemen Cameron Fleming and Marcus Martin visiting Monday and Tuesday. They have used free agency in recent years to fill holes on the roster that allows them to keep their draft board more pure. After trying but failing to sign Sammy Watkins that appears to be their course again. -- Todd Archer

Biggest need: Cornerback

An argument can be made that the Giants still need more on the offensive line even after they signed left tackle Nate Solder, guard Patrick Omameh and tendered Brett Jones. But they also need someone to replace Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who was cut prior to free agency. The Giants lack a proven slot cornerback and depth in the defensive backfield right now. They need another veteran corner, especially with Eli Apple coming off a troubling season. They will add someone. -- Jordan Raanan

Biggest need: Tight end

The Eagles recently released veteran Brent Celek, while Trey Burton signed a lucrative free-agent deal with the Chicago Bears. They need to restock on tight ends to work alongside Zach Ertz. Martellus Bennett, brother of recently acquired defensive end Michael Bennett, is one of the top tight ends remaining on the market. The Eagles could also use a slot corner with Patrick Robinson now in New Orleans, and would benefit by adding depth at receiver, running back and linebacker -- especially with Mychal Kendricks as a topic of trade talks. -- Tim McManus

Biggest need: Defensive line

The Redskins have a few holes, but some (running back) will have to wait until the draft. But they want to bolster their defensive line, pairing young promising linemen such as Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis with more long-term help. They hosted Muhammed Wilkerson, but offered him a deal heavier on incentives than what Green Bay gave him. They were interested in Dontari Poe and Sheldon Richardson, but it never went far. They're hosting Johnathan Hankins Monday and he would be the sort of player they'd like to sign long-term: Someone who can help in both the run and pass game, is only 25 years old and will be playing for another big payday in his career. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Biggest need: Offensive line

The Bears attempted to address wide receiver, tight end, backup quarterback, cornerback and outside linebacker in free agency, but Chicago still has a glaring need on its offensive line. The Bears' decision to decline veteran guard Josh Sitton's option leaves them with a hole along the interior of the offensive line. Chicago may be in play for Notre Dame guard/tackle Quenton Nelson with the eighth overall pick in next month's draft. Nelson makes sense on a variety of levels. Not only is Nelson the best offensive line prospect in the draft, but Notre Dame's former offensive line coach, Harry Hiestand, was recently re-hired by the Bears to be part of Matt Nagy's new coaching staff. -- Jeff Dickerson

Biggest need: Defensive line

The Lions took care of linebacker and found a veteran running back in LeGarrette Blount on Friday. But the Lions' biggest need going into free agency remains their biggest need a week into the new league year: defensive line. Detroit needs to find a complement to Ezekiel Ansah and Kerry Hyder in the pass rush and has to bring in a replacement for Haloti Ngata, who left for Philadelphia. There are some intriguing options out there at tackle (recently released Johnathan Hankins would be one) but the draft might be where the Lions truly try to solve this problem. -- Michael Rothstein

Biggest need: Cornerback

The Packers need a cornerback, and maybe two of them. The Packers traded Damarious Randall to the Browns, and no Packers corner played more snaps than Randall last year. Their top pick in last year's draft, Kevin King, is recovering from shoulder surgery and Quinten Rollins had Achilles surgery. Veteran Davon House is a free agent and could return in the second wave of free agency but there's a reason they signed Kyle Fuller to an offer sheet. After the Bears matched it, the Packers are back in the same position they were before free agency. -- Rob Demovsky

Biggest need: Offensive line

Minnesota checked off its top three offseason priorities by hiring a new offensive coordinator in February and then signing a quarterback and three-technique defensive tackle in the first wave of free agency. The Vikings now aim to shore up the offensive line and look into nickel corners. The general sense is that Minnesota may have to wait until April's draft to address these needs because of what it spent on Kirk Cousins and Sheldon Richardson. Selecting a plug-and-play guard with the 30th overall pick would be significantly easier than finding a reliable slot corner who can fill in from Day 1 should Terence Newman retire or not wind up back with the Vikings in 2018. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Biggest need: Defensive tackle

The Falcons' biggest remaining need is an impact defensive tackle with pass rush ability. They let Dontari Poe walk in part because he was more of just a run stuffer and in part because he was going to be too costly. And Poe signed with Carolina. The only need the Falcons have addressed in free agency so far has been at guard by signing veteran Brandon Fusco from the 49ers. The Falcons don't have the money to go after Ndamukong Suh but they might find a cheap defensive tackle left among the free agents. -- Vaughn McClure

Biggest need: Cornerback

The Panthers thought they'd filled the cornerback spot left vacant when they traded Daryl Worley to Philadelphia for wide receiver Torrey Smith. However, free-agent commitment Bashaud Breeland failed his physical on Friday, so that remains the biggest need. A backup tight end also is a priority after losing Ed Dickson to Seattle. Carolina brought Luke Wilson and Eric Ebron in for visits this past week, but both left without signing. That also remains a huge need. -- David Newton

Biggest need: Pass-catcher

Whether it's a tight end or wide receiver, the Saints need another reliable target to pair with Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr. That's why they made a serious run at TE Jimmy Graham before the money got too high for them and why they lined up a visit with WR Jordy Nelson before he chose the Raiders. The Saints especially need a possession receiver they can trust on third downs. Although they had the No. 2 offense in the NFL overall, they were a very uncharacteristic 19th in third-down conversion rate. -- Mike Triplett

Biggest need: Secondary

The Bucs signed three defensive linemen, Beau Allen, Mitch Unrein and Vinny Curry. And while they still need more help on the edge, that's likely not going to come until the draft due to what's available on the market. At cornerback, they re-signed Brent Grimes, but it's a one-year deal, and they still need someone to start opposite him if Vernon Hargreaves is going to continue lining up at nickeback. E.J. Gaines is still available. At safety, they re-signed Keith Tandy to a one-year deal and picked up the option on Chris Conte's deal, but they need a true upgrade opposite rookie Justin Evans. There are still a lot of quality players available, including Tre Boston, Eric Reid, Morgan Burnett and Ron Parker. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Biggest need: Wide receiver

The Cardinals addressed needs at quarterback and on the offensive line, but after John Brown and Jaron Brown signed with Baltimore and Seattle, respectively, the Cardinals are thin on receivers behind Larry Fitzgerald. The only other receivers who saw somewhat regular action last season still on the roster are J.J. Nelson and Chad Williams. Arizona, while having been active in free agency, should still have enough cap room to find another receiver or two, perhaps one who can be a No. 2 or the heir apparent to Fitzgerald. -- Josh Weinfuss

Biggest need: Linebacker

Gaping holes remain at linebacker after the Robert Quinn and Alec Ogletree trades that freed some salary cap space. The only returning starter among four linebackers is Mark Barron. The Rams have confidence in backups Matt Longacre, Samson Ebukam and Cory Littleton, and they could find some additional depth with the No. 23 pick in the upcoming draft. But the Rams would like to add some accomplished veterans at these positions, as well. One option could be Connor Barwin, whom they would like to bring back. But even that might not be enough. -- Alden Gonzalez

Biggest need: Guards

The Niners can use a starting-caliber guard -- or two. The 49ers have addressed most of their other needs, though they could still use a real difference maker at edge rusher. But there is a clear desire to get better at guard where right now the Niners have a trio of Laken Tomlinson, Joshua Garnett and Erik Magnuson competing for two spots after the departure of Brandon Fusco to Atlanta. That help could come via the draft but it wouldn't be a surprise to see San Francisco keep its eyes open for a veteran guard and still add one in the draft. -- Nick Wagoner

Biggest need: Defensive tackle

Not re-signing Sheldon Richardson left a major void in the interior of Seattle's defensive line, and that group is already going to be without some key players from past seasons in Michael Bennett (traded) and likely Cliff Avril (injured). The Seahawks have reportedly shown interest in Ndamukong Suh, but will they get into a bidding war to sign him after not matching a reasonable deal that Richardson got from the Vikings? It wouldn't seem likely. -- Brady Henderson