A number of old NFL playbooks that were found in a garage sale in upstate New York have hit eBay.

Collector Patrick Donning said he found the playbooks in a box at a garage sale in North Tonawanda, New York, a city located 14 miles north of Buffalo, and purchased them.

Included in the collection, all listed individually by Donning on the auction site, are 2004 Detroit Lions defensive and secondary playbooks, 2006 and 2007 Buffalo Bills defensive playbooks, a 2008 Bills training camp playbook and a Lions 2009 defensive playbook.

The 2006 Bills playbook is first to close on Monday afternoon and has a high bid of $325.

Playbooks don't commonly come up for public sale.

Among the highest-priced playbooks that have sold: Mike Ditka's Super Bowl XX playbook ($14,340), Jerry Rice's rookie San Francisco 49ers playbook ($6,573) and Dallas Cowboys coach Tom Landry's 1972 playbook ($6,095).

Many teams now have their playbooks on tablets, which can be wiped remotely wipe if lost. That's what the New York Jets did in December 2014 when defensive back Josh Thomas took to Twitter hoping someone would find it.

There was even a criminal matter over a playbook. In 1972, former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Karl Sweetan tried to sell his old playbook to New Orleans Saints head coach J.D. Roberts for $2,500. Roberts reported it to the league, who passed it along to the FBI. Sweeten was charged with sale of stolen property and wire fraud. He ultimately wasn't indicted after the authorities determined the playbook wasn't worth $5,000, which was the minimum threshold to follow through with the legal proceedings.