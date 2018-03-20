NFL Insiders predict free-agency impact: Most improved team after first wave

With the first wave of 2018 NFL free agency in the books, our panel of ESPN NFL Insiders will break down all the action in the coming days.

First up: Which team improved the most after Week 1 of free agency, and which has the most glaring need left heading into the draft?

Which team is the most improved after the first wave of free agency?

Dan Graziano, national NFL writer: New York Jets. They landed the biggest prize on the free-agent cornerback market in Trumaine Johnson. They added Avery Williamson as a leader for the linebacker corps. They added Isaiah Crowell to their running back group. All upgrades. Now, to the matter of quarterback: Josh McCown isn't an improvement because he was already there. But the Jets' overall plan at the position is improved, as Teddy Bridgewater has more upside than anyone else the Jets had on last year's roster, and trading up to the No. 3 pick in the draft means they're likely to add someone else who does, as well.

KC Joyner, NFL writer: Houston Texans. Their offensive blockers graded out fourth-worst in my blocking grades last season. They aimed to help solve this by signing three offensive linemen, the most valuable of which could be the highly versatile Senio Kelemete. They also added Tyrann Mathieu, who can play slot or outside cornerback, either safety position or even fill in as a speedy box linebacker.

Mike Sando, senior NFL writer: Cleveland Browns. They had lots of room for improvement and should realize upgrades from multiple newcomers, especially at QB, which offsets Joe Thomas' retirement. However, NFL rosters are a little worse on the whole because so many depth players remain unsigned (free agents who have been added were signed at premium prices).

Aaron Schatz, editor-in-chief of Football Outsiders: San Francisco 49ers. Richard Sherman should still be one of the top cornerbacks in the league if he's fully healed from his Achilles injury, and is a big improvement for a pass defense that was 28th in DVOA last season. Weston Richburg is a nice improvement in the middle of the offensive line, although I might have kept Daniel Kilgore around at guard instead of dealing him away afterward. Jerick McKinnon's flexibility and ability to catch passes will help him play a role similar to the running backs Kyle Shanahan had when he was in Atlanta.

Field Yates, NFL Insider: Chicago Bears. It was sometimes painful to watch the Bears offense last season without any weapons and perpetually struggling. Adding Allen Robinson on a three-year contract along with the signing of versatile and talented tight end Trey Burton should bring a smile to the faces of new coach Matt Nagy and second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Whether it comes to fruition on the field or not, expect an offseason worth of parallels drawn between the potential relationship Nagy and Trubisky to the relationship of Rams coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff.

Allen Robinson heads to Chicago on a three-year, $42 million contract. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Which team has the most glaring need now?

Graziano: Patriots at left tackle. Look, you trust New England figures these things out, and we're not about to pick any of the other three teams to win the AFC East. But honestly, who's playing left tackle in New England with Nate Solder off to the Giants? Tom Brady will turn 41 before the season starts, and as brilliantly age-defying as he is, they still need to make sure he's protected.

Joyner: Bills at quarterback. The only QBs on the roster are AJ McCarron and Nathan Peterman, both of whom have third-string quarterback written all over them. Without a huge upgrade here, Buffalo's playoff streak will end at one season.

Sando: Bills at quarterback. Moving up in the draft for a QB seems like a near necessity.

Schatz: Bills at quarterback. Whoever Buffalo chooses in the first round of the draft instantly becomes the best quarterback on the roster. Honestly, if the Bills take a player at a different position, that player might still be the best quarterback on the roster.

Yates: Colts at cornerback. This wasn't an area of major strength for Indianapolis in 2017, as veteran Vontae Davis was cut late in the year after a season-ending injury, and the team relied mostly on a youth movement. Rashaan Melvin parlayed his surprising season into a $6.5 million deal from Oakland, leaving Indy with even more question marks at the position. After a recent trade back to pick sixth overall in the upcoming draft, I'd expect many draft forecasters to peg Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward to the Colts (if he's even still available).