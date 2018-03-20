PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have landed much-needed safety help with former Green Bay Packer Morgan Burnett expected to sign with Pittsburgh on Tuesday, according to a source.

Pittsburgh's release of Mike Mitchell created a need for a steady starter who will handle communication for the defensive backfield.

Burnett, 29, was one of the best safeties on the free agency market and is a playmaker when healthy. He pairs with cornerback Joe Haden to give the Steelers valuable experience in pass coverage.

Burnett has played everywhere from safety to slot cornerback to inside linebacker during his eight seasons, but he's never been one to make a ton of splash plays and has just nine career interceptions.

The third-round pick in the 2010 draft started 102 games for Green Bay, but he hasn't played a full season since 2012, after which he signed a four-year, $24.75 million deal.

Last season was no different, as Burnett missed four games because of two separate injuries (hamstring and groin). The Steelers, who covet versatility, are hoping Burnett's nagging past injuries won't affect his 2018 performance.

