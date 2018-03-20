JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars are releasing receiver Allen Hurns and tight Marcedes Lewis on Tuesday, creating more than $10 million in cap space.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Hurns will be released while Lewis told The Associated Press that he also will be cut. The moves have not been officially announced.

Lewis told The Associated Press on Tuesday he got the news from his agent and feels "disrespected'' by the timing of the move. It came a week after free agency began.

"I wish they would have done it sooner. I think I deserved a little better than this," he said.

The Jaguars will save $7 million on their salary cap by releasing Hurns, and $3.5 million more by releasing Lewis.

Hurns became expendable with the emergence of rookies Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole in 2017.

The Jaguars signed Hurns as an undrafted free agent in 2014, and he caught 115 passes in his first two seasons. He caught 64 passes for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015, making him one of only four receives in franchise history to surpass 1,000 yards in a season.

Hurns was signed to a four-year, $40.05 million extension in 2016 that included $20 million guaranteed. Since signing that deal, however, he has missed 11 games because of injury and caught 74 passes for 961 yards and five touchdowns.

He had missed only one game because of injury in his first two seasons.

Jacksonville had already lost receiver Allen Robinson, who signed with the Bears after the Jaguars refused to use a franchise tag on him.

Cole, an undrafted free agent from Kentucky Wesleyan, caught 42 passes for 748 yards and three touchdowns. The Jaguars drafted Westbrook in the fourth round out of Oklahoma, and he caught 27 passes for 339 yards and one touchdown after missing the first nine games of the season while recovering from sports hernia surgery.

The Jaguars re-signed receiver Marqise Lee, who has 119 catches over two seasons, and signed free-agent receiver Donte Moncrief last week.

Lee, who was the team's top receiver last season with 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns, was given a four-year deal worth up to $38 million max and includes $16.5 million guaranteed. Moncrief's one-year deal is worth up to $9.6 million.

The move to release Lewis comes a month after the Jaguars picked up his 2018 option. However, the team signed free agents Niles Paul and Austin Seferian-Jenkins last week.

Lewis is the Jaguars' all-time receptions leader among tight ends with 375 catches for 4,502 yards and 33 touchdowns in 12 seasons with the team. He is third on the team's all-time receptions and receiving yardage list behind receivers Jimmy Smith and Keenan McCardell.