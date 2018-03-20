FRISCO, Texas -- Having seen fullback Keith Smith sign as a free agent with the Oakland Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys have acquired the man Smith replaced, Jamize Olawale, with the teams swapping late-round picks, it was announced Tuesday.

The Cowboys sent their fifth-round pick (No. 173 overall) to the Raiders, while Oakland shipped its sixth-round selection (No. 192) to Dallas.

It is a reunion of sorts between the Cowboys and Olawale. After finishing his college career at North Texas, he joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and spent a good portion of the season on the practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the practice squad late in 2012, and he played in 77 games with 11 starts over six seasons.

For his career, Olawale has 55 carries for 206 yards and four touchdowns with 39 receptions for 425 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cowboys did not tender Smith as a restricted free agent at a price tag of $1.9 million, making him free to sign elsewhere. Olawale is in the final year of his deal and is set to make $1.54 million. He also has a $250,000 incentive if he makes the Pro Bowl.

Smith made the transition from linebacker to fullback in 2016 and played 12 percent of the offensive snaps last season.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 255 yards on 55 carries and two touchdowns with a fullback and had 728 yards on 187 carries and five touchdowns without a fullback in 2017. As a rookie, Elliott had 1,432 yards and nine touchdowns on 267 carries without a fullback and 199 yards on 55 carries and six scores with a fullback.