Former Washington Redskins receiver Ryan Grant, whose deal with the Baltimore Ravens was voided last week after he failed a physical, will sign a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Grant, who has never missed a game in his four-year NFL career, suffered an ankle injury in Washington's regular-season finale. As a free agent, Grant had agreed on a four-year, $29 million deal with the Ravens, only to have that deal voided last Thursday.

His agent told ESPN last Friday that Grant has been working out and running routes, and that his ankle was cleared by renowned surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson and is not an issue.

Grant, 27, a fifth-round pick in 2014, caught 84 passes for 985 yards and four touchdowns during his four seasons with Washington.

He provides much-needed depth to a Colts receiving corps that is in need of help; Donte Moncrief signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kamar Aiken is a free agent. T.Y. Hilton and Chester Rogers are the only receivers under contract who caught a pass for the Colts last season.

After a slow start in free agency, the Colts have added tight end Eric Ebron in addition to trading the No. 3 overall pick to the New York Jets for the No. 6 selection and two second-round picks in next month's draft, and another second-round pick in the 2019 draft.

The Colts also signed defensive lineman Denico Autry on March 15.

ESPN's Mike Wells and Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.