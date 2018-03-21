The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to a one-year deal to re-sign offensive lineman Jack Mewhort, his agent announced.

Agent Mike McCartney announced the deal on Twitter:

Congrats to @jackmewhort agreeing to a 1 year deal with the @Colts — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 21, 2018

The move is the second in the past two days by the Colts to bolster their offensive line. On Tuesday the team signed guard-center Matt Slauson to a one-year contract.

Mewhort, 26, played every position along the offensive line except for center and left tackle while starting every game that he played during his first four years with the Indianapolis Colts.

But Mewhort spent the majority of his past two seasons injured. He missed six games in 2016 and 11 games in 2017 due to a knee injury.

He has played in 45 games since being selected in the second round (59th overall) of the 2014 draft.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.