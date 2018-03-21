OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The long-awaited chance to become the Baltimore Ravens general manager has sunk in for Eric DeCosta.

It was announced over a month ago that DeCosta will be taking over as the Ravens' top personnel position from Ozzie Newsome at the end of this season. This was part of owner Steve Bisciotti's long-standing plan where DeCosta would become general manager in 2019 and Newsome would remain with the team.

"I'll be ready. I think our organization will be ready," DeCosta told the Ravens' website in his first comments since the announcement. "I just hope that I can do a good enough job that the organization's faith in me will be rewarded."

AP Photo/Nick Wass

DeCosta, 46, declined countless interviews for general manager positions around the NFL, including a chance to go to the Green Bay Packers this offseason. Even though he knew he had a commitment from the Ravens, the past few years weren't always easy for him.

"Every once in a while you do do get frustrated when someone is like, 'Man, why didn't you take that job?'" DeCosta said. "You can't say I'm going to be the GM here in 2019. That was the toughest part."

Bisciotti approached Newsome in 2014 to hammer out a succession plan, and the agreement for DeCosta to replace him in five years was one of the best-kept secrets in the NFL. DeCosta said only his family and friends knew when he would take over.

"We can keep secrets in scouting," DeCosta said. "It really wasn't anyone else's business. It's my career. It's Ozzie's career. It's Steve's desires for his organization."

Newsome, 61, built two Super Bowl teams in Baltimore and drafted 18 players who became Pro Bowl players, including two (offensive tackle Jonathan Ogden and linebacker Ray Lewis) who were voted into the Hall of Fame.

DeCosta doesn't believe the transition in power will be awkward.

"I think it's going to be pretty easy, at least for me," DeCosta said. "Ozzie and I have a great relationship. People who know us, I think they know how close we are. I think a lot of times maybe people in other organizations and other businesses maybe they would struggle with these types of situations. But not me. Not Ozzie."