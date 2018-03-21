The Detroit Lions filled one of their biggest needs by signing defensive tackle Sylvester Williams to a one-year deal, it was announced Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Williams, who helps the Lions replace Haloti Ngata, likely would slide into a starting role and be in an interior line rotation with A'Shawn Robinson and Akeem Spence, who both started at defensive tackle last season after Ngata was lost for the season.

With Ngata out of the lineup, Detroit's run defense suffered. Ngata signed with the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Williams was released March 17, playing just one season with the Tennessee Titans after signing a three-year, $16.5 million deal last offseason.

He wasn't able to make as many splash plays or command double teams as much as the Titans expected him to, finishing the season with 20 tackles in 11 starts.

Williams, however, told ESPN that "my best football is ahead of me."

At 6-foot-2 and 313 pounds, Williams is a bit undersized for the nose tackle position, which may have hurt his ability to get off blocks for the Titans. He was a 2013 first-round pick by the Denver Broncos, with whom he spent four seasons.

In 75 career games (59 starts), Williams has 6 sacks and 114 tackles.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.