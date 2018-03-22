The Kansas City Chiefs reached a contract agreement with free-agent running back Damien Williams, the team announced.

Williams played the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Williams was mostly a backup with the Dolphins. He rushed for 477 yards in four seasons, including a career-high 181 last year. He was utilized frequently as a pass receiver in Miami, where he caught 85 passes, including 20 in 2017.

The Chiefs are stocked at running back with Kareem Hunt, Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West. Hunt led the NFL in rushing last season as a rookie.

Ware, who led the Chiefs in rushing in 2016, missed all of last season with a knee injury and Williams is insurance in case Ware doesn't return for the start of the season.