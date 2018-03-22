Devin McCourty, a member of the NFL's Players Coalition, said Thursday that he thinks fellow safety Eric Reid hasn't signed a contract for next season because of his social activism.

"I think so," McCourty said on ESPN's Outside the Lines when asked if he thinks Reid's activism is affecting his marketability. "It's hard to imagine that anything we do that's out in front or could be controversial to different people won't stay with us no matter what it is, so I think we're all aware."

Reid was the first player to kneel alongside then-San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick during the protests of racial inequality and systematic oppression. Reid is a free agent and remains unsigned.

"I think we all have deemed that help the people ... need in these different communities is more important than that," McCourty said. "I think each player, whether it's Reid, Kaepernick, Malcolm Jenkins, myself -- have all decided that the work we're doing is very important to us, and we're willing to put our voices out there."

McCourty, who plays for the New England Patriots, was scheduled to meet with Massachusetts legislators on Thursday in Boston, along with former Pats linebacker Willie McGinest.

McCourty's feelings are similar to those expressed by fellow defensive back Richard Sherman, who recently signed to play in San Francisco.

"[Reid] played at a high level just about every year that he's played in this league," Sherman said. "He's made enough plays to be signed with a team and to make his money. ... I would think he's [among the] top five, top 10 safeties in this league, so he deserves to be paid accordingly.

"So there is concern there because you would think a player of his caliber and his quality would be picked up by now. Great teams are still looking, and people are still looking for players, and I'm praying that he gets picked up. But if he doesn't, then I think there would be a conversation between the league office and the union on potential legal action."

Two days into free agency, Reid took to Twitter to say that he thinks team owners are to blame for him remaining on the market.

"People who know football know who can play," he said. "People who know me know my character."

At their meetings next week in Orlando, Florida, NFL owners are expected to approve an $89 million deal to fund social justice causes over the next seven years.