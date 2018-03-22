SAN DIEGO -- Johnny Manziel has to show that he is a changed man.

Part of that process started Thursday when the former Cleveland Browns quarterback threw to receivers at the University of San Diego's pro day.

Scouts from 13 NFL teams were on hand to watch Manziel throw. The Browns, New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were represented.

Manziel, 25, showed the arm strength and athleticism that helped him become the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M. He attempted 38 passes, with two misses, in light rain.

Manziel was invited out to throw by Toreros' receiver Justin Priest and tight end Ross Dwelley after working out with them in San Diego. The duo did not have a quarterback to throw to them, so Manziel filled in.

"It was good," Dwelley said. "He spins a good ball. He saw it as a good opportunity to get his foot back in the door, so he was all over it. So it was a good opportunity for both parties."

Johnny Manziel threw to University of San Diego receivers and tight ends during the school's pro day on Thursday. Eric D. Williams/ESPN.com

Manziel said he's been working with quarterback guru George Whitfield here in San Diego for the past three weeks, and they will work for another week before he has to report to Austin, Texas for the Spring League, a developmental football league.

"What an opportunity," Whitfield said. "The last time he threw the football in an official capacity for the NFL, he was wearing a Cleveland Browns uniform. So he's a completely different young man at a completely different stage in his life "I'm sure there's a lot of questions -- rightfully so -- about him. Where he is, what is his level of dedication and can he even throw the ball? Do you even play bro? (laughs). So he's been working and training."

Manziel, who was released by the Browns after two seasons when alcohol and substance abuse helped to lead to his demise, said he's in a much better place mentally. He lives with his wife Bri in Los Angeles. Even with all that Manziel has been through, he's still only 25 years old. Manziel believes he has not reached his athletic peak.

"I drive down here (San Diego) a couple times a week and work out six days a week, and that's pretty much the schedule," he said. "I'm a married man. I'm at home with my wife and my dogs, and I don't have a lot of time after that after doing six-hour training days. I'm happy with where things are. I think things are going well, and I couldn't ask for a better place to be in my life right now."

Manziel's rights are currently held by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Selected No. 22 overall in the 2014 by the Browns, released by Cleveland at the end of the 2016 season after playing in just 14 games over two seasons, completing 57 percent of his passes for 1,675 yards, seven touchdown and seven interceptions.

Manziel said the hope is after proving he can stay sober and continue to put in solid work in the weight room, that NFL decision makers will trust that he's mature enough to handle the responsibility and stress of being a quarterback in the league.

"I know I've rubbed people the wrong way," Manziel said. "I know there's still people that still doubt what I'm doing and still doubt where I'm at.

"For me, I've spurts in the past of being good. I've spurts in the past of showing promise and looking like I'm on the right path, and when I think I get there, something else happens. That's kind of the pattern that's been there in the last couple years of my life since college. So for me, the key right now is to be consistent, and to continue what I'm doing day in and day out."