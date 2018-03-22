With Dwayne Harris' production slipping in recent seasons, the New York Giants have decided to release the wide receiver.

The Giants signed Harris to a five-year, $17.5 million deal in 2015. They restructured his deal last season, a pay cut that could be recouped through incentives that he never hit.

Dwayne Harris never fulfilled the potential the Giants saw for him when they signed the wide receiver away from the Cowboys in 2015. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Harris' first year with the Giants was promising -- he returned both a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown. He also set career highs in catches (36), yards (396) and touchdown receptions (four).

In recent seasons, however, Harris has failed to be the offensive factor the Giants had hoped he would be when they originally signed him from the Dallas Cowboys. Harris caught a touchdown pass on his only target in 2016, and he didn't have a ball thrown in his direction before his 2017 season was cut short.

Harris, 30, suffered a foot injury in a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that required surgery. Harris passed his physical Thursday before being cut and is training for next season, as he expects to be ready for the start of the offseason workout program if he is signed in the coming weeks.

Harris was not offered a pay cut this offseason, a source said, as he wasn't going to be part of the Giants' plans -- counting more than $4 million against the salary cap.

The Giants save $2.45 million against the cap by releasing Harris.

The Cowboys originally selected Harris in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft out of East Carolina. He immediately made his mark in Dallas on special teams, ranking second in the NFL with an average of 16.1 yards per punt return in 2012. He had two returns for touchdowns in his first three professional seasons.