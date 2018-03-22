STANFORD, Calif. -- Free-agent safety Eric Reid says he is not planning to protest during the national anthem this upcoming season.

Reid has been among the NFL's most visible protesters since former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick decided not to stand for the national anthem in 2016.

"From the beginning, Colin has been flexible," Reid said Thursday. "He started by sitting -- he changed it up. We decided to kneel. And we understand that you've got to change with the times. I'm not going to say that I'm going to stop being active, because I won't. I'm just going to consider different ways to be active, different ways to bring awareness to the issues of this country -- to improve the issues happening in this country."

Reid continued his protest of racial injustice and police brutality last season as Kaepernick was unable to find a job in the league. Reid is a free agent this offseason and has not received any contract offers despite strong play on the field.

"I know my agent is in communication with a couple teams. No numbers have been talked about. No visits have been talked about. Just see what happens," he said.

Reid said after his brother Justin's pro day at Stanford that he will remain active in protesting injustice.

"I don't think it will be in the form of protesting during the anthem, and I say 'during' because it's crazy that the narrative got changed that we were protesting the anthem," Reid said. "That wasn't the case. But I think we're going to take a different approach to how to be active."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.