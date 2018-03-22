GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers and Tramon Williams are expected to reunite after three years apart.

The Packers are bringing in the veteran cornerback, a source confirmed, although it's unclear whether a deal has been finalized.

Former Packers receiver James Jones, now of NFL Network, reported that Williams will sign a two-year deal with the Packers.

Williams last played for the Packers in 2014, the final season of a successful eight-year run in Green Bay. He had 28 interceptions for Green Bay and and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2010.

He then played two seasons for the Browns, one of which was during Mike Pettine's tenure as head coach, and last year played for the Cardinals.

Pettine was hired as the Packers' defensive coordinator in January after coach Mike McCarthy fired Dom Capers.

Williams would be the second former Pettine player to sign with the Packers. They previously signed defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson, who played for Pettine when he was the Jets' defensive coordinator.

Williams finished with two interceptions -- giving him 32 for his career -- and started nine of the 13 games he played for the Cardinals in 2017. He also had 41 tackles and a fumble return.

Williams was released last offseason by the Browns after starting in 22 of the 27 games in which he appeared, playing both safety and cornerback. Overall, he made 105 tackles and had two interceptions for Cleveland.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.