Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Joe Berger announced his retirement Friday, ending a 13-year career.

"I have been fortunate to enjoy 13 seasons and have had the opportunity to play with so many good players and coaches," Berger said in a statement to NFL Network. "I was on some great teams before the Vikings, but it wasn't until I got to Minnesota that I really felt at home. For seven years I was able to play for a great organization and in front of the best fans. US Bank stadium is an incredible place to play football. My family and I will forever be grateful for the opportunity I was given."

Berger, 35, spent the past seven seasons with the Vikings, and he did well in his move from center to right guard as the offensive line debuted new starters at all five positions during the 2017 season.

Joe Berger, who announced his retirement Friday, was part of a strong Vikings running game in 2017. Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports

The move paid dividends for Minnesota's run game, which had most of its success rushing through Berger and the right side of the line. According to Football Outsiders, the Vikings ranked ninth in the NFL when they ran to the right.

Berger led the offense with 1,116 snaps.

He was one of only three players to ever be drafted from Michigan Tech when he was taken 207th overall by the Carolina Panthers in the 2005 NFL draft. In addition to the Vikings, Berger has also played for the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys during his career, which spans 145 games and 84 starts.

One possible replacement for Berger could be Tom Compton, whom the Vikings signed Thursday. Compton spent last season with the Chicago Bears, where he played in 11 games with five starts. The Rosemount, Minnesota, native was drafted in the sixth round by the Washington Redskins in 2012 and has appeared in 71 games, playing both guard and center.

The Vikings also could draft a guard at No. 30 or use Mike Remmers, who shifted from right tackle to guard during his final three starts of the season. That raised the question of whether Minnesota will want to keep him there in 2018.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.