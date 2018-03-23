Cornerback E.J. Gaines has signed with the Cleveland Browns, the team announced.

Friday's signing places Gaines in a Browns secondary that earlier this month added Damarious Randall, T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

New Browns cornerback E.J. Gaines had 59 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception for the Bills last season. Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Gaines, 25, was rated the NFL's 13th-best cornerback by Pro Football Focus last season.

Groin, hamstring and knee injuries caused Gaines to miss five games in 2017, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane noted after the season that the team went 8-3 in games played by Gaines. He finished the season with 59 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, an interception and 9 passes defended.

The Bills acquired Gaines and a 2018 second-round draft selection in an August trade from the Los Angeles Rams for wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a 2018 sixth-round pick.

The Rams selected Gaines in the sixth round of the 2014 draft. He has played in 37 career games (36 starts) and has 3 interceptions, 31 passes defended, 4 forced fumbles and 185 tackles. He missed the entire 2015 season because of a foot injury.

ESPN's Mike Rodak contributed to this report.