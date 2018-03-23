A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett after a grand jury indicted him for the felony charge of injury of the elderly related to an incident at NRG Stadium following Super Bowl LI, according to the office of the district attorney of Harris County, Texas.

A release from the district attorney's office states that Bennett was a spectator and in town to watch his brother, Martellus, a player for the New England Patriots, on February 5, 2017. After the game, Bennett allegedly shoved his way on to the field where players were gathering to celebrate, according to the district attorney's office. NRG Security personnel, including the 66-year-old paraplegic, told Bennett he had to use a different entrance for field access, but Bennett pushed through them, including the elderly woman who was part of the security team.

The charge, injury to the elderly, includes intentionally and knowingly causing bodily injury to a person 65 years or older and carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The woman suffered a sprained shoulder, Houston Chief of Police Art Acevedo said during a news conference. He noted that authorities are in contact with Bennett's lawyer.

"We are aware of the situation involving Michael Bennett and are in the process of gathering more information. Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time," the Eagles said in a statement.

Bennett was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Eagles along with a seventh-round pick on March 14 for a fifth-round pick and wide receiver Marcus Johnson.

In August, Bennett was detained outside of a nightclub after the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight as police searched for what they believed at the time was an active shooter. Bennett accused police officers of racial profiling, saying they pointed guns at him and used excessive force.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said its internal investigation found "no evidence" that officers used excessive force and that they had reasonable suspicion to detain Bennett.

