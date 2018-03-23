Quarterback Brock Osweiler is signing a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Osweiler will join a Dolphins quarterback room that is led by Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill, however, is coming off a torn left ACL suffered in an August practice that led to Jay Cutler's one-year tenure in Miami.

Osweiler made $16 million last season during his time on the Denver Broncos' quarterback merry-go-round. Of that total, the Cleveland Browns paid $15.225 million after acquiring him in a trade with the Houston Texans and then releasing him just before the 2017 season.

He had spent four seasons as Peyton Manning's backup before leaving Denver in 2016 -- with some hard feelings -- for a $72 million deal with the Texans. He spent one difficult season as the Texans' starter before they traded him to the Browns.

The 27-year-old Osweiler was one of three quarterbacks to start games for the Broncos last season, along with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. Osweiler played in six games overall, starting four, finishing 96-of-172 passing (55.8 percent) for 1,088 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions.

Osweiler was the Broncos' second-round pick in the 2012 draft, the same year they signed Manning in free agency. He played sparingly in 13 games over his first three seasons before starting seven games in 2015 after Manning suffered a foot injury. Manning replaced Osweiler in the regular-season finale and started all three of the Broncos' playoff games, including Super Bowl 50.

Also on Friday, the Dolphins announced their signings of running back Frank Gore and offensive tackle Sam Young.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.