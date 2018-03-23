Newly signed New York Giants defensive end Josh Mauro was suspended four games for violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced. He will still be able to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games prior to sitting out the first four games of the regular season.

The Giants were made aware that the suspension was coming down before signing him to a one-year contract earlier this week. Mauro and his agent Steve Caric were honest and open with all teams throughout his free-agent process about the impending ban.

Mauro, 27, signed with the Giants after four years with the Arizona Cardinals. He reunited with his former defensive coordinator James Bettcher on a one-year minimum salary benefit contract that will now pay him $604,118.

The four-year veteran says the suspension stems from an over-the-counter product that unintentionally contained a banned substance.

"While I take full responsibility for this suspension, I want to clarify that my test showed traces of a banned stimulant from a preworkout supplement bought over the counter. While I didn't and would never intentionally put anything in my body that was a banned substance, I wholeheartedly honor and respect the NFL's drug testing policy and I take full accountability," Mauro said in a statement. "I want to thank the entire Giants organization for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to compete and help bring another championship to such a storied franchise. I look forward to overcoming this adversity I've ultimately brought upon myself and will do everything I can to contribute to this team winning football games."

Mauro was signed as a piece of the Giants' defensive line puzzle. He handled the dirty work as a five-technique end in Bettcher's defenses in Arizona.

Mauro started 26 games for the Cardinals. He has 75 career tackles and 2.0 sacks.