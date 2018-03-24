New England Patriots' safety Duron Harmon was denied entry into Costa Rica for trying to bring marijuana into the country.

Airport police discovered 58 grams of canibas inside a can of ice tea, three pipes with canibas oil, a THC candy and four glass containers of compressed marijuana weighing 4.3 grams officials told The Costa Rica Star.

Harmon arrived from Fort Lauderdale, was briefly detained and then sent back to the United States.

"This involved a professional NFL player, who tried to come into the country carrying marijuana," Irving Malespín, director of the Fiscal Control Police said. "He has sent back to US territory. It is important to highlight the work of different police bodies, who carry out important operations in different areas of the country. We want to prevent undesirable people from entering the country."

"We are aware of the situation involving Duron Harmon Friday night in Costa Rica," the Patriots said in a statement. "He has since returned to the U.S. and we are seeking to gain more information. At this time, we have no further update."

The 27-year-old Harmon had 4 interceptions last season along with 23 tackles.

He has been with the Patriots for his entire five-year NFL career.