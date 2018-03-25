Former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher said he did receive a letter of apology from Vince Young but he never responded because he wasn't sure it was really from his former quarterback.

"Yes, I got a letter from Vince," Fisher told PaulKuharsky.com. "And I didn't respond. My name was spelled wrong on the letter, the letter came from the University of Texas, and I had no way of knowing if it was [really] from him. It came from the athletic department. But my name was spelled incorrectly.

"I still have it. But I didn't know if it was from him so I felt no need to respond."

He added: "I thought if it was from him he would have maybe spelled my name right."

Young, 34, said he sent the letter in 2013, telling the NFL Network that during his time with the Titans he was "immature and not paying attention and not listening, and taking my frustration out on a lot of people wasn't the right thing to do."

Young, who was working at the University of Texas, his alma mater, around the time he sent his letter, said in an interview with Sports Illustrated last year that Fisher had never responded. Fisher had declined to be interviewed for Sports Illustrated's story.

The Titans selected Young No. 3 overall in the 2006 draft, but he failed to live up to lofty expectations and was released by Tennessee in 2011 and spent that season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He signed with the Buffalo Bills in 2012 and Green Bay Packers in 2013 but was cut by both teams before each season began. He signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders last year but was released by the team after suffering a hamstring injury.

Fisher, 60, was fired by the Titans after the 2011 season, his 16th year at the helm of the franchise. He was hired by the Rams in 2012 but fired in 2016.