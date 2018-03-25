New York Giants co-owner John Mara said Sunday from the NFL's owners' meetings that he's tired of answering questions about Odell Beckham Jr.'s behavior.

Mara was asked by the New York Post and Newsday in Orlando, Florida, where this year's meetings are being held, about a recent video involving Beckham that surfaced earlier this month.

"I guess my response to that is I'm tired of answering questions about Odell's behavior," Mara told the newspapers. "He knows what's expected of him, and now it's up to him."

The seven-second clip posted on social media earlier this month showed Beckham in a bed next to a pizza holding what appears to be some sort of brown cigarette or cigar. There was a woman next to him with a credit card and what looks like a white powdery substance aligned in rows.

Mara, asked by the newspapers if Beckham failed to live up to the team's expectations by his behavior in the video, said, "it wasn't helpful."

Mara told the newspapers that he has not met with Beckham but said new coach Pat Shurmur met with the receiver in California last week when the team was visiting the state to scout quarterback prospects Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen.

Shurmur told the New York Daily News on Sunday that he has a "great" meeting with Beckham. Under NFL rules, coaches aren't allowed to talk football with players before the start of OTAs. Shurmur told the newspaper that he and Beckham didn't discuss football during their meeting.

"I had an opportunity to visit with Odell and got a chance to get to know him a little better," Shurmur told the newspaper.

The enigmatic wide receiver was suspended for an on-field incident with cornerback Josh Norman in 2015 and has been fined numerous times by the league for his actions and behavior, including last season when he pretended to urinate on the field like a dog after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mara, who said last season he was "unhappy" with Beckham for the dog celebration, also has said on multiple occasions that Beckham would be a Giant for life and that it was only a matter of when he received a long-term deal. On Sunday, he didn't want to discuss Beckham's contract.

"I'm not gonna talk about his contract -- contracts get done when they're supposed to get done. We'll just have to see what happens," he told the newspapers.

Beckham, whose 2017 season was ended because of a broken ankle he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, is set to play this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal worth $8.5 million.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.