ORLANDO, Fla. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Sunday it wasn't until after Super Bowl LII that the club had detailed discussions with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels about his future with the team, which ultimately gave McDaniels new information to consider after he accepted the Indianapolis Colts' head-coaching job.

Belichick's remarks shed light on one of the shocking decisions of the NFL offseason: McDaniels' spurning the Colts.

Josh McDaniels' decision to back out of an agreement with the Colts shocked many around the NFL. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"Once that game ended, I think that really gave Josh and I a chance to sit down and talk more directly about the situation, as opposed to, 'We really want to talk about the game and what we need to do to try to compete in that game.' That's basically what happened," Belichick said Sunday at the NFL's annual meeting. "Before the game, I'd say we had minimal discussions. I'd say we had much deeper and longer and more in-depth and more constructive discussions immediately after the game."

McDaniels interviewed with the Colts during the playoff bye week and had a second interview later in the playoffs.

His decision to back out of an agreement with the Colts shocked many around the NFL, with Indianapolis ultimately moving on to hire Frank Reich.

In a meeting with a small group of local reporters, Belichick said of McDaniels' return, "We got back from Minnesota, I had an opportunity to talk to Josh, and we were able to work some things out. I'm thrilled he's still with us and is going to continue in his role. I think he's a top offensive coordinator in the league. He's done a great job for me for a long time in a lot of different roles. I'm very glad, based on the meeting we had -- there were a number of things that happened -- that we were able to work that out and keep him with us."

Belichick said McDaniels continues to carry out the responsibilities he has had in the past and is working "extremely hard."