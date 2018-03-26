ORLANDO, Fla. -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams is recovering from offseason surgery to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his foot, sources told ESPN.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones would not divulge the nature of Williams' injury but said he would miss some time in the offseason program.

The injury potentially clouds what the Cowboys will do with regard to Dez Bryant's future. Dallas has signed free-agent wide receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson within the past week.

Jones said the team has yet to have any discussions with Bryant's representatives about a pay cut but added, "We'll talk about Dez when it's time." Bryant is set to count $16.5 million against the cap in 2018 with a $12.5 million base salary. Hurns can earn $6 million in 2018, while Thompson can earn up to $2.5 million.

Williams' $3.75 million base salary is guaranteed. He has not missed a game in his five seasons in the league. Last season, he had 53 receptions for 568 yards but failed to catch a touchdown pass in a season for the first time in his career.