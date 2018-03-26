        <
          Redskins sign LB Pernell McPhee

          4:16 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Washington Redskins signed linebacker Pernell McPhee on Monday, the team announced.

          Terms were not disclosed.

          The signing comes a day after the Redskins confirmed they would not be re-signing linebacker Junior Galette. The team also lost pass-rusher Trent Murphy in free agency to the Buffalo Bills.

          McPhee was released by the Chicago Bears last month. He was scheduled to earn a base salary of $7.2 million in 2018, which was too high for a player with only 14 sacks over three seasons in Chicago. 

          McPhee, 29, missed 12 games with a variety of ailments, including chronic knee issues, since joining the Bears. He was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 21 after trying to battle through a shoulder injury.

          Before joining the Bears on a five-year deal that included $15.5 million in guaranteed money, McPhee played four seasons with the Ravens, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. Overall, he has 182 tackles, 31 sacks, 6 forced fumbles and an interception in his seven NFL seasons.

          ESPN's Jeff Dickerson contributed to this report.

