ORLANDO, Fla. -- Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman says quarterback Carson Wentz is ahead of schedule in his rehab, backing up coach Doug Pederson's assessment from a day earlier.

"My answer is I agree with whatever Doug says. I do see it the same way as him," Roseman said.

Wentz is working his way back from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee that he suffered in December against the Los Angeles Rams. Recovery time for such an injury is typically nine to 12 months. Wentz has set opening day as his target return date.

Carson Wentz has set opening day as his target return date from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

He recently posted a video of himself throwing inside the team's practice facility. Sporting a large brace around his knee, Wentz was able to drop back, plant and throw -- clear progress from just weeks ago when he was using crutches and then a cane to get around.

Even though the signs appear good for Wentz, the team says its asking price for backup quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles remains steep.

"He's still on the team because he's an incredibly valuable player to the Philadelphia Eagles," Roseman said. "We're in the business of making sure we get the right value for the player, and what our value is for the player is going to stick. We make those decisions before we get into the time period you can make moves, not just on Nick, but other players on our team.

"We feel very confident about what his value is to our football team and really throughout the rest of the league, and there is obvious interest in Nick Foles because Nick Foles has been tremendously productive in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform."

The Eagles have just six picks in April's draft, which is tied for a league low. They do not own a second- or third-rounder. While they could use an infusion of picks, Roseman says they are confident in their valuation of Foles.

"When you talk about certain rounds, there's a percentage of hitting on guys. We know what we have [in Foles], and that allows us the ability to feel very good about the most important position in sports," he said. "And so for us to get rid of something like that, that's going to be a high price tag."