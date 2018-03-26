Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane, who faced a DUI charge stemming from a January arrest, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of reckless driving, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecutor's Office told ESPN.

Lane, who is a free agent after being released by Seattle earlier this month, entered the plea during an arraignment Monday.

Lane was arrested outside of Seattle in the early hours of Jan. 14. According to an incident report from the Washington State Patrol, Lane registered a blood-alcohol-content level of .039, well below the state's legal limit of .08, but he admitted to having smoked marijuana earlier in the evening.

The arresting patrolman wrote in the report that there "was a strong odor of burnt marijuana inside the vehicle" when Lane rolled down the window and that he could smell "a moderate odor of intoxicants emanating from Lane in the open air" once Lane stepped out of his vehicle. Lane said he hadn't been drinking and that he had smoked marijuana about three hours earlier, according to the report.

Lane was initially pulled over after a patrolman clocked his 2006 Dodge Charger traveling 80 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to the report. The arresting patrolman said he observed Lane's car drifting and changing lanes without signaling. Lane's vehicle also had its hazard lights on, according to the report.

Lane was formally charged with DUI earlier this month. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 4 for sentencing, according to the prosecutor's office.

Lane spent his first six seasons with the Seahawks, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL draft. The team released him in an expected move that saved the Seahawks $4.75 million in 2018 cap space.

KOMOnews.com in Seattle first reported Lane's guilty plea.