ORLANDO, Fla. -- New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels publicly addressed his decision to back out of the Indianapolis Colts head-coaching job for the first time on Monday, telling The Boston Globe that everything changed two days after the Super Bowl when owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick clarified his situation with the team.

That included an adjustment to his contract, which had one year remaining, according to The Globe.

Josh McDaniels, right, said conversations with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick gave him the clarity he needed to stay in New England and not taking the Colts' job. AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

"I wasn't 100 percent sure what the future was," McDaniels told the newspaper. "So, where did I fit in? Were there any plans? I just didn't have much clarity on what my role was here moving forward. ... Once I heard from Robert and Bill on that Tuesday, it just gave me reason to pause and consider this whole situation. ...

"When they kind of crystallized that -- 'Hey, here's what we see going forward and here's how we would like you to fit into it' -- it gave me a reason to stop and say, 'All right, what's the best decision for me?' And certainly it was difficult. But I made the decision on my own, nobody pushed me into it."

At the same time, McDaniels was given no assurances for the future, according to The Globe. McDaniels told the newspaper it "was as difficult a decision as I've ever made professionally." He also said he spoke with the three assistant coaches who had been hired to be part of his Colts staff, all of whom are staying in Indianapolis.

"It was never my intention to go into this and put anybody in an awkward position or do any harm to anybody or do anything to hurt anybody's career," he told The Globe. "I just felt like once I knew the whole picture and I had the opportunity to make a decision, it was tough but I feel like I made the right one."

McDaniels praised Colts general manager Chris Ballard, calling him an "incredible human being" and added, "Indianapolis did a tremendous job. They have a tremendous organization and I was lucky to be considered. I just think once I found out [the Patriots' plans for me], I made the right decision for me and my family at this time."