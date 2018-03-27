The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that they've agreed to terms with quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

Gabbert spent the first nine weeks of last season on the inactive list as the Arizona Cardinals' scout-team quarterback. After injuries to Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton, Gabbert started five games for the Cardinals, going 2-3 and throwing for 1,086 yards and six touchdowns against six interceptions. He had a completion percentage of 55.6, but was benched after Week 15 in favor of a returning Stanton.

Before joining the Cardinals, Gabbert spent three seasons each with the San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft.

For his career, Gabbert is 11-34 as a starter, throwing for 8,437 yards, 44 touchdowns and 43 interceptions. He also has been sacked 133 times, including 23 last season with the Cardinals, and has 32 fumbles (7 in 2017).

Information from Josh Weinfuss was used in this report.