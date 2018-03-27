ORLANDO, Fla. -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is throwing a football again in his rehab from shoulder surgery and is expected to re-join the team when the offseason conditioning program begins on April 9.

As for how much Luck will participate and when he can start throwing with full velocity, Colts head coach Frank Reich said that's something that won't be known until the team gets to examine their franchise quarterback in two weeks.

"I really would like to take a guess at that, but I haven't actually put my eyes on him throwing or anything like that or I haven't gotten in-depth with him to the point of, 'Hey, tell me when you're going to let it rip,'" Reich said Tuesday at the coaches breakfast at the NFL's annual meetings. "I just trust that he knows that.

"I think it's good to kind of stay the course and then I think between Andrew and the doctors and the trainers they'll know when that time is. That's probably the best way to handle it."

Luck, 28, injured the labrum in his throwing shoulder early in the 2015 season and finally underwent surgery to repair a tear in January 2017. He tried to play during the season but cortisone shots to relieve soreness were ineffective and the team shut him down in October and put him on injured reserve.

Luck is currently working at the 3DQB training facility with Tom House and Adam Dedeaux in Huntington Beach, California. He said during a Colts town hall meeting on Feb. 20 that he had begun throwing lightly.

Colts owner Jim Irsay said on Monday that he's optimistic that Luck has "turned a corner" in his rehab and has a full decade of excellence ahead of him. Reich wouldn't go that far, but he did seem optimistic about Luck's status.

"I think he's normal progress," Reich said. "The analogy that I've used is like when you have an injury like this it's like a marathon and there's mileposts along the way and you just kind of check along each milepost.

"[There has been] good progress at every step. Every step's been a check mark. He's got a few more steps to go, but all things look good."

Even so, there's no guarantee that Luck will be cleared by training camp -- or at any point in the season. Despite that uncertainty, Reich said he's not worrying about how that affects his plan for implementing his offense.

"He's obviously a centerpiece to the offense, but as coaches you have to take the mentality -- you should take the mentality -- of next man up," Reich said. "I remember when I first came to Indy coaching the first time [2008-11] and watching Tony Dungy, how he handled all the [injuries]. He never blinked no matter who got hurt. That was an example for me early in my coaching career to see how he handled it.

"As a head coach you just don't blink, even when it's your star player. You know it's a team sport and you trust your team. You certainly appreciate the contributions of your star player, and obviously Andrew is that, so we're optimistic."