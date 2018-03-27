Jason Garrett says signing wide receivers in the offseason is irrelevant to Dez Bryant's contract and he anticipates Bryant to be at offseason workouts in April. (0:55)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- On three different occasions at Tuesday's breakfast from the NFL owners' meetings, Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was asked about Dez Bryant, and his answers were similar each time regarding the receiver's future with the team.

"We love Dez Bryant," Garrett said. "Dez has been a great player for us for a long time. Any speculation about his contract or anything like that to me is irrelevant relative to the recent signings that we've made."

The Cowboys signed Allen Hurns to a two-year deal and Deonte Thompson to a one-year deal last week. On Monday, executive vice president Stephen Jones said the additions were not made to push Bryant out, but he acknowledged the team still needs to have a conversation with Bryant about his contract. Jones also said the Cowboys could take a receiver with their first-round pick, No. 19 overall.

Bryant is set to make $12.5 million in 2018 and count $16.5 million against the cap.

"I think both with Allen and with Deonte, you're just trying to continue to create competition at a position that'll bring out the best in everybody," Garrett said.

The Cowboys have committed more than $30 million in salary-cap space at receiver with Bryant, Terrance Williams, Hurns, Cole Beasley and Thompson all counting at least $1.8 million. Williams had surgery to repair a broken foot a month ago, but Garrett said he is expected to be able to take part in the latter part of the offseason program.

Since signing a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015, Bryant's production has dipped because of poor quarterback play (2015), injuries (foot, knee, tendinitis) and a shift to a run-heavy offense. He played in 16 games in 2017 and finished with 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns but did not have a 100-yard game for the first time since 2011.

"Dez has been an outstanding player for us for a long time, a big-time player.," Garrett said. "We're not in a situation right now where we're around our players. The offseason program will start in the middle of April. We anticipate Dez and everybody else being there and getting going. Any speculation about his contract or anything like that really doesn't apply to the football part of Dez Bryant. He's been a great player, and we anticipate having great competition at the receiver position and Dez being a part of it."