ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Philadelphia Eagles want to re-sign free-agent running back Darren Sproles, and according to coach Doug Pederson, the feeling is mutual.

"He's expressed he wants to be back here, he knows we want him back here," Pederson said at the NFL owners meeting on Tuesday. "He's a big part of our team. Punt returner. He's a tremendous back. A third-down guy. So yeah, we'll see where it falls out."

Sproles, 34, originally planned to retire after the 2017 season, explaining that his two daughters are "getting to the age that they want their daddy around more." But he tore his ACL and broke his forearm against the New York Giants in September, and decided he didn't want to finish his career on injured reserve.

"He wants to still play. And I want him to play, and I want him to be an Eagle," Pederson said.

For now, the organization is giving Sproles some breathing room so he can enjoy time with his family. He will spend most of his offseason training in the San Diego area, as he has the past couple of years. Pederson said he has no concerns about Sproles handling his business.

"I know the way he works, the way he trains, the way he gets himself prepared," Pederson said. "If and when he decides to sign and come back, come on. We're ready for him."

Sproles is eighth in career all-purpose yards with 19,155. He has a chance to chase down Steve Smith (19,180), Marshall Faulk (19,190) and Tim Brown (19,682) if he does return.

Sproles would be part of a running back rotation in Philadelphia with Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement. The team's leading rusher from 2017, LeGarrette Blount, signed with the Detroit Lions in free agency.