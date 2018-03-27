Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that he's counting on the changes his team has made to its roster to also change the culture in the locker room.

"I am not hoping [the culture will improve]," Gase told reporters at the NFL owners meetings, according to the Miami Herald. "I know it's going to be different. You have some alpha dogs who are not going to accept a lot of the bulls--- that has gone on."

The Dolphins have made wholesale changes this offseason, trading wide receiver Jarvis Landry and releasing defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, center Mike Pouncey linebacker Lawrence Timmons and tight end Julius Thomas. The Dolphins have been active in adding to the roster, however, signing running back Frank Gore, guard Josh Sitton, wide receivers Danny Amendola and Albert Wilson and trading for linebacker Robert Quinn and center Daniel Kilgore, among its moves.

"I feel like we've added more guys than we've lost," Gase said, according to the Herald. "I know free agency, a lot of guys were taken away there, whether we've released guys or traded guys. I think we're adding good pieces to the puzzle here. I feel like we're only going to get better, leadership-wise."

Gase also addressed the health of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who is returning this season after missing all of last season following surgery on his ACL.

"He's ready to go," Gase said.